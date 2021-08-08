Dr. Rim Joubran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joubran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rim Joubran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rim Joubran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Oak Park, IL. They graduated from University of Damascus School of Medicine and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital and Rush Oak Park Hospital.
Rush Oak Park Physicians Group Center for Diabetes and Endoc520 S Maple Ave Fl 3, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-5900
- Macneal Hospital
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have not visited Dr Joubran in years and she did a biopsy on nodules on the gland in my neck to check for cancer. I didn’t feel any pain at all. She is the best for what she does in my book.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1164489241
- University of Illinois Medical Center, Chicago
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- Damascus University
- University of Damascus School of Medicine
Dr. Joubran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joubran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joubran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joubran has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joubran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joubran speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Joubran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joubran.
