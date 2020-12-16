Dr. Rishi Grewal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grewal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Grewal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Grewal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center, Research Medical Center, Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Grewal works at
Locations
-
1
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Overland Park5100 W 110th St Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 303-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Belton17067 S Outer Rd Ste 200, Belton, MO 64012 Directions (913) 382-5409Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Kansas City Gastroenterology & Hepatology Physicians Group - Harrisonville2820 E Rock Haven Rd Ste 150, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (913) 382-5411
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
- Carroll County Memorial Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Health Exchange
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Healthcare
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Savility
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grewal?
Dr. Grewal is an excellent Doctor. He was very friendly when I met him before my procedures during the early morning. He was very thorough and easy to talk to during my follow-up appointment post procedure a few weeks later. I would definitely recommend seeing him and I'm happy that I am under his care.
About Dr. Rishi Grewal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1417054404
Education & Certifications
- MAHARSHI DAYANAND UNIVERSITY ROHTAK / MAHARAJA AGRASEN INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grewal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grewal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grewal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grewal has seen patients for Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grewal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grewal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grewal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grewal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grewal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.