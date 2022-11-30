Dr. Rishi Ramlogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramlogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Ramlogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rishi Ramlogan, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ramlogan works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Palm Harbor4705 Alt 19 Ste B, Palm Harbor, FL 34683 Directions (727) 935-6477
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Advent Health N. Pinellas on Thursday 11/03/22 with major pains in my abdomen. Dr. Ramlogan performed emergency surgery on me and SAVED my Life. Thank GOD for Dr. Ramlogan! He is a special person who not only does great work, but is a kind, confident human being that cares about his patients. He made my wife and me feel that I was going to be okay. That is so comforting and I know he truly is there to help people. My family said "Thank You" on Thanksgiving Day for this Great Doctor. Again, Thank GOD for Dr. Ramlogan!!
About Dr. Rishi Ramlogan, MD
- Bariatric Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205007804
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hospital
- Sound Shore Med Ctr-Ny Med Coll
- Cabrini Med Ctr-Mt Sinai Sch Med
- University of The West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramlogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramlogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ramlogan works at
388 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramlogan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramlogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramlogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.