Dr. Rishi Ramlogan, MD is a Bariatric Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of The West Indies and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ramlogan works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.