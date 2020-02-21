Dr. Rishi Subbarayan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subbarayan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rishi Subbarayan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Door County Medical Center, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Subbarayan's Office Locations
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1358
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital835 S Van Buren St Rm 849, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 433-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Door County Medical Center
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive and interested in your health.
About Dr. Rishi Subbarayan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Mercy Hospital
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Subbarayan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subbarayan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Subbarayan has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Subbarayan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Subbarayan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subbarayan.
