Dr. Rita Roure, MD
Overview of Dr. Rita Roure, MD
Dr. Rita Roure, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Roure works at
Dr. Roure's Office Locations
Lab of Oncology-molecular Detection1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5454
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
For the longest time I felt like I couldn't breathe right. No one believed me. I went to see Dr. Roure, and she found some things in my nose. I had faith in her the moment I saw her. She performed surgery on me a week later, and the next day I was like new. She is excellent. I wish all Docs were as thorough and dedicated as she is.
About Dr. Rita Roure, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467580936
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- New York University School of Medicine
Dr. Roure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roure accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roure has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
