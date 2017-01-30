See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Rita Roure, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rita Roure, MD

Dr. Rita Roure, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Roure works at Psychiatry in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roure's Office Locations

    Lab of Oncology-molecular Detection
    1300 YORK AVE, New York, NY 10065 (212) 746-5454

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Nosebleed
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 30, 2017
    For the longest time I felt like I couldn't breathe right. No one believed me. I went to see Dr. Roure, and she found some things in my nose. I had faith in her the moment I saw her. She performed surgery on me a week later, and the next day I was like new. She is excellent. I wish all Docs were as thorough and dedicated as she is.
    About Dr. Rita Roure, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    21 years of experience
    English
    1467580936
    Education & Certifications

    Nyu Hospitals Center
    New York University School of Medicine
