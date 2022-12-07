See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (101)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Groningen University Nethe rlands|Medical School Rijks Universiteit Groningen, The Netherlands-Cum and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lds Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Luikenaar works at Rebirth OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rebirth OBGYN
    Rebirth OBGYN
2180 E 4500 S Ste 265, Salt Lake City, UT 84117
(435) 254-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lds Hospital
  • University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 101 ratings
    Patient Ratings (101)
    5 Star
    (77)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Luikenaar is the only doctor I have no reservations about recommending to people. They have been nothing but wholly supportive and kind during my gender journey and I always feel comfortable and safe with them. Safe and inclusive healthcare is rare but Luikenaar has always been there for this community and I will continue to go to them for a long time.
    Max — Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD
    About Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1285688101
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • West Virginia University School of Medicine Morgantown WV
    Internship
    • West Virginia University School Of Med Morgantown Wv|West Virginia University School of Medicine Morgantown WV
    Medical Education
    • Groningen University Nethe rlands|Medical School Rijks Universiteit Groningen, The Netherlands-Cum
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luikenaar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luikenaar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luikenaar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luikenaar works at Rebirth OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Luikenaar’s profile.

    101 patients have reviewed Dr. Luikenaar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luikenaar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luikenaar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luikenaar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

