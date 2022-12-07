Overview

Dr. Rixt Luikenaar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Groningen University Nethe rlands|Medical School Rijks Universiteit Groningen, The Netherlands-Cum and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lds Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Luikenaar works at Rebirth OBGYN in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.