Overview of Dr. Rizwan Danish, MD

Dr. Rizwan Danish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital, Hurley Medical Center and Mclaren Flint.



Dr. Danish works at GENESYS HURLEY CANCER INSTITUTE in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Purpura and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.