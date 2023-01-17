Dr. Roald Llado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roald Llado, MD
Dr. Roald Llado, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Ortho Rhode Island - Providence285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- South County Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is an awesome surgeon I had a hip replacement and I had wonderful experience with him and his team I am still on the mend but doing very well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics at the Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Joint Preservation and Reconstruction
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University, College Of Medicine
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- Duke University
Dr. Llado has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llado has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Llado. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.