Overview of Dr. Robert Anderson, MD

Dr. Robert Anderson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Anderson works at Tift Area Urology in Tifton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.