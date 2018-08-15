Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baldwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Texas Surgical Associates7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 201, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 776-3402
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been under Dr. Baldwin's care for over 20 months. He has done 4 surgeries . He spends time with us. He makes sure we understand what and why he is doing something. He is conservative in his approach to surgery and is concerned about what your lifestyle is and your goals are. We are very pleased with Dr. Baldwin as our thoracic surgeon.
About Dr. Robert Baldwin, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154321487
Education & Certifications
- Tx Heart Institute
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baldwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baldwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baldwin speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baldwin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baldwin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baldwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baldwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.