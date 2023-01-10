Overview

Dr. Robert Bass, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Bass works at Beaches Digestive & Liver Spcls in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Reflux Esophagitis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.