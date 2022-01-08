Overview

Dr. Robert Bennett, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Bennett works at Usf Dept of Opthalmology in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.