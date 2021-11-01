Overview

Dr. Robert Bien, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Bien works at Nevada Pain Management in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.