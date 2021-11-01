See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Robert Bien, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (43)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Bien, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Bien works at Nevada Pain Management in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Pain Mgmt.
    7050 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 233-9911

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Bien, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568493120
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Bien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bien works at Nevada Pain Management in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bien’s profile.

    Dr. Bien has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Bien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

