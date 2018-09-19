Dr. Robert Bloch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Bloch, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Bloch, MD
Dr. Robert Bloch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Bloch's Office Locations
St. Luke's Pulmonary & Critical Care Associates - Easton2403 Butler St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (484) 822-5405
Easton Surgical Associates205 S 22Nd St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (610) 253-6201
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bloch is an excellent doctor and surgeon. After many years and many visits to other doctors to help with pain from a hernia repair (performed by another doctor), we finally found Dr Bloch. He was the ONLY one who took the time to listen, to examine and finally to operate and correct the problem. His office staff was also helpful and professional. Thank you, Dr Bloch, for helping us!
About Dr. Robert Bloch, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, General Surgery
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- New York Medical College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloch has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloch.
