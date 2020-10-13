Dr. Robert Brannigan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brannigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brannigan, MD
Dr. Robert Brannigan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
I saw Dr Brannigan for the first time today. Dr Brannigan came highly recommended to me form another urologist who is out of state. After seeing him today I was very impressed with his bedside manner and his knowledge of the issues that I was facing. I found him to be very knowledgeable, caring, and empathetic. I would highly recommend him to anyone seeking a urologist anywhere near the Chicagoland area.
Urology
31 years of experience
English, Dutch
Baylor College Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
Northwestern Meml Hospital Northwestern University Mc
Northwestern Meml Hospital Northwestern University Mc
Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Urology
Dr. Brannigan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brannigan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brannigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brannigan works at
Dr. Brannigan has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more.
Dr. Brannigan speaks Dutch.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Brannigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
