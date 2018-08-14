Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brarens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM
Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Dr. Brarens works at
Dr. Brarens' Office Locations
-
1
Surestep Foot & Ankle Medical Center LLC11821 Mason Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 489-2400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Treatment frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brarens?
I had so much pain in my feet from arthritis and plantar fasciitis. It was also causing horrible pain in my legs. I am very active so of course these issues were really cramping my lifestyle. Over three visits thus far, Dr. Braren has changed my life. I have no leg pain and my feet are so much better than before. I'm still a work in progress but he definitely has me on the right path. I would/will recommend him to anyone I know who needs his expertise! Thank you Dr. Braren
About Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366492001
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent Charity Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brarens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brarens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brarens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brarens works at
Dr. Brarens has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brarens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Brarens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brarens.
