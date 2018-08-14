See All Podiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM

Podiatry
4.1 (39)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM

Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Brarens works at Surestep Foot & Ankle Medical Center LLC in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brarens' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Surestep Foot & Ankle Medical Center LLC
    11821 Mason Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 489-2400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Limb Pain
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Alliance Health Care
    • America's Health Choice
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Center Care
    • Central Benefits
    • CHAMPVA
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Community Care Network
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Gallagher Basset
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Span
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice
    • Medco
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual Medical
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Starmark
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 14, 2018
    I had so much pain in my feet from arthritis and plantar fasciitis. It was also causing horrible pain in my legs. I am very active so of course these issues were really cramping my lifestyle. Over three visits thus far, Dr. Braren has changed my life. I have no leg pain and my feet are so much better than before. I'm still a work in progress but he definitely has me on the right path. I would/will recommend him to anyone I know who needs his expertise! Thank you Dr. Braren
    Cindy Gratsch in Cinti, OH — Aug 14, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366492001
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Vincent Charity Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Brarens, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brarens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brarens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brarens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brarens works at Surestep Foot & Ankle Medical Center LLC in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Brarens’s profile.

    Dr. Brarens has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brarens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Brarens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brarens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brarens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brarens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

