Overview of Dr. Robert Britanisky, MD

Dr. Robert Britanisky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Britanisky works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Greer, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

