Dr. Robert Brock, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Brock works at DO Care Plc. in Westland, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.