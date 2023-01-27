Overview of Dr. Robert Buber, MD

Dr. Robert Buber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Buber works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.