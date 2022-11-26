Overview

Dr. Robert Burke, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Burke works at HonorHealth Heart Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.