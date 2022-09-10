Overview of Dr. Robert Byrne, MD

Dr. Robert Byrne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Byrne works at Athens Area Urology in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.