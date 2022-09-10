Dr. Robert Byrne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byrne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Byrne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Byrne, MD
Dr. Robert Byrne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Byrne's Office Locations
Athens Area Urology1150 Golden Way, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 612-9401
Athens Area Urology2142 W Broad St Bldg 200, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 612-9401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Byrne, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1902805765
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med Center
- Duke University Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byrne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byrne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byrne has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byrne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Byrne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byrne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.