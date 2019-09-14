Dr. Robert Caputo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caputo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Caputo, DO
Dr. Robert Caputo, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crestview, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SANTA FE COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Okaloosa Medical Center.
Robert S Caputo D.o. P.A.194 E Redstone Ave Ste B, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 398-8873
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Caputo and his staff are awesome! I am receiving bioidentical hormone replacement which has made a huge difference in my mood, sleep and overall health. Dr. Caputo is compassionate and professional. He makes time to instruct you in your care. Always a pleasant experience.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376578146
- SANTA FE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Dr. Caputo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caputo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caputo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caputo has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caputo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Caputo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caputo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caputo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caputo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.