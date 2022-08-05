Dr. Robert Castracane, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castracane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Castracane, DMD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Castracane, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center
Dr. Castracane works at
Locations
Eastside Dental Medicine595 Madison Ave Fl 27, New York, NY 10022 Directions (646) 355-8908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castracane and his staff treated me not as a patient, but as colleagues with helpful information to improve my dental appearance, health, and hygiene practice.
About Dr. Robert Castracane, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1447231386
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
