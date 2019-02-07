Dr. Robert Chappell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Chappell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Chappell, MD is a Dermatologist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.
Chappell Rosso Dermatology4040 Medical Park Dr, Odessa, TX 79765 Directions (432) 333-6603
- Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Chappell Jr. has been awesome with me and the conditions that I have from acne to nail fungus , he has always been a caring doctor. I trust him so much that I took my 8 month old that has eczema and took care of him, had it cleared within weeks. Now he's a two year old happy boy and when it flares up I still have the medicine or I can all the nurse for a refill , the same for my meds. Wait time and exam can be up to 45mins. depending on your questions. Worth it.
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1336116938
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
