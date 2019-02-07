Overview

Dr. Robert Chappell, MD is a Dermatologist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Chappell works at Chappell Rosso Dermatology PA in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.