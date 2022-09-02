Overview of Dr. Robert Collette, MD

Dr. Robert Collette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Collette works at Robert P. Collette MD PA in Orange City, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.