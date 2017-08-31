Overview of Dr. Robert Crow, MD

Dr. Robert Crow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Crow works at Neurological Associates Inc in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.