Dr. Robert Crow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Crow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Crow, MD
Dr. Robert Crow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Dr. Crow works at
Dr. Crow's Office Locations
-
1
CAMC General Medical Pavilion415 Morris St Ste 400, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 344-3551
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crow?
I had surgery back in Feb. 2017 and it is now Sept 2017 and I have no pain what so ever. I would recommend him to anyone. This was my first surgery that I have every had and was nervous but it worked. I had a hern. disc in my L5
About Dr. Robert Crow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1023072139
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- University of Alabama
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crow works at
Dr. Crow has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Crow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.