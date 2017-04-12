Overview of Dr. Robert Dambach Jr, DO

Dr. Robert Dambach Jr, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buford, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Dambach Jr works at Tri County Internal Medicine in Buford, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.