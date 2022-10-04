Dr. Robert Davidson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davidson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Davidson, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Davidson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Davidson works at
Locations
-
1
Swaminatha V Gurudevan MD A Professional Corporation8635 W 3rd St Ste 1050W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 855-1971
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davidson?
Very beneficial
About Dr. Robert Davidson, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1497742381
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davidson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davidson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davidson works at
Dr. Davidson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davidson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davidson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davidson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davidson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davidson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.