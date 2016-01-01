Overview

Dr. Robert Dean, MD is a Pulmonologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent Peach, Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Taylor Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dean works at Central Georgia Pulmonary Associates in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.