See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Robert Dean, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Dean, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (88)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Dean, MD

Dr. Robert Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Dr. Dean works at Advanced Regenerative Orthopedics in Tampa, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Laura Mattson, DO
Dr. Laura Mattson, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Keith Aziz, MD
Dr. Keith Aziz, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD
Dr. Cameron Ledford, MD
5.0 (25)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Dean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Regenerative Orthopedics
    2202 N West Shore Blvd Ste 140, Tampa, FL 33607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 575-5276
  2. 2
    Tampa Bay Spine Specialist
    3830 Tampa Rd Ste 300, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 239-0887

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 88 ratings
Patient Ratings (88)
5 Star
(73)
4 Star
(6)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Dean?

Nov 18, 2021
I WOULD AND I HAVE RECOMMENDED AROMOTION TO ANYONE AND EVERYONE WHO ASKS ME HOW I'M DOING , IT WAS SO EASY TO HAVE THE PROCEDURE ALL DONE IN ONE VISIT. I'M ALMOST FINISHED WITH MY PHYSICAL THERAPY NOW AND LOOKING FORWARD TO A LONG TIME IN ZERO PAIN, THANK YOU AROMOTION!!
Teresa Korn — Nov 18, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Dean, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Dean, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dean to family and friends

Dr. Dean's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Dean

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Dean, MD.

About Dr. Robert Dean, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619053766
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

88 patients have reviewed Dr. Dean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dean.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Dean, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.