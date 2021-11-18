Dr. Robert Dean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Dean, MD
Dr. Robert Dean, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Dr. Dean's Office Locations
Advanced Regenerative Orthopedics2202 N West Shore Blvd Ste 140, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 575-5276
Tampa Bay Spine Specialist3830 Tampa Rd Ste 300, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 Directions (727) 239-0887
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I WOULD AND I HAVE RECOMMENDED AROMOTION TO ANYONE AND EVERYONE WHO ASKS ME HOW I'M DOING , IT WAS SO EASY TO HAVE THE PROCEDURE ALL DONE IN ONE VISIT. I'M ALMOST FINISHED WITH MY PHYSICAL THERAPY NOW AND LOOKING FORWARD TO A LONG TIME IN ZERO PAIN, THANK YOU AROMOTION!!
About Dr. Robert Dean, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1619053766
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
