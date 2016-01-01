Dr. Robert Elgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Elgin, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Elgin, MD
Dr. Robert Elgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Elgin's Office Locations
Hampton Roads Eye Associates-oyster Point11800 Rock Landing Dr, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 643-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Robert Elgin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1235116807
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Elgin has seen patients for Keratoconus, Dry Eyes and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgin.
