Dr. Robert Ernst, MD
Dr. Robert Ernst, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
University of Cincinnati Physicians234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 584-2196MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
I had been experiencing substantial back pain for several months. Dr. Ernst performed an epidural injection yesterday and in the last 24 hours I have experienced a 90% reduction in pain. We'll see how enduring the relief will be but I am more than pleased with Dr Ernst's and his excellent support staff's help. BTW, I'm not an easy critic. Excellent work. Thank you
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275588311
- University Cincinnati
- Cornell Med Center Ny Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- OHIO NORTHERN UNIVERSITY
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Ernst has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernst accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ernst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ernst. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ernst.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ernst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ernst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.