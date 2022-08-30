Dr. Robert Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Fishman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Fishman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.
Cardiac Specialists PC1305 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 292-2000
Arthritis and Internal Medicine Associates LLC5520 Park Ave, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 385-1111
Milford Hospital300 Seaside Ave, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 301-6261
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent listener. Skilled cardiologist. Runs a very tight ship but never makes you feel rushed. Bonus: he likes Dad jokes
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366447179
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishman speaks Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.