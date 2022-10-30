Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Friedman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sykesville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.
Center for Total Eye Care1380 Progress Way Ste 108, Sykesville, MD 21784 Directions (410) 795-6300
Center for Total Eye Care826 Washington Rd Ste 200, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 795-6300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Experienced, professional and great bedside manner. Answered questions and recommended treatment.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Dean McGee Eye Institute- Univ of Oklahoma
- Maryland General Hospital
- YORK HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedman has seen patients for Presbyopia, Dry Eyes and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.