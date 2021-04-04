Dr. Robert Goldklang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldklang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Goldklang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Goldklang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Goldklang works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Gastroenterology700 Garden View Ct Ste 102, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 783-0441
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldklang?
Highly recommend
About Dr. Robert Goldklang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1275527657
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldklang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldklang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldklang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldklang works at
Dr. Goldklang has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldklang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldklang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldklang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldklang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldklang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.