Dr. Robert Grieshaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grieshaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grieshaber, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Grieshaber, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Grieshaber works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grieshaber Dermatology714 W 16th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 893-1035
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grieshaber?
About Dr. Robert Grieshaber, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1881731222
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Charity Hosp
- Charity Hospital
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grieshaber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grieshaber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grieshaber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grieshaber works at
Dr. Grieshaber has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grieshaber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grieshaber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grieshaber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grieshaber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grieshaber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.