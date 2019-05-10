Dr. Robert Grossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grossi, MD
Dr. Robert Grossi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Mount Sinai Beth Israel Vascular10 Union Sq E Ste 2M, New York, NY 10003 Directions
Dr John Fox cardiologists I appreciate for taking care of my husband right now I can not express my appreciation Thank you very very much If I can give you millions Stars ??!!
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- Male
- 1295773174
- Temple University Hospital
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Dr. Grossi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grossi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grossi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossi works at
Dr. Grossi has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grossi speaks Italian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossi.
