Overview of Dr. Robert Grumet, MD

Dr. Robert Grumet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Grumet works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Orange in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.