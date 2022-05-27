See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orange, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Grumet, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Grumet, MD

Dr. Robert Grumet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Grumet works at Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Orange in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grumet's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialty Institute
    280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 634-4567
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Irvine Orthopaedic Associates
    16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 255-9890
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Meniscus Surgery
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Robert Grumet, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508055393
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Medical Education

