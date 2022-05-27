Dr. Robert Grumet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grumet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Grumet, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 255-9890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Appointments were on time. His engagement with patients is excellent. His staff and PA are outstanding. He listened. He made a stellar decision to send me for nerve tests and to see a spinal surgeon to insure the issues I described in my left shoulder were NOT emanating from my spine or elsewhere. MRI revealed a cyst pressing on a nerve in the shoulder and attendant left arm weakness and aching pain. Nerve tests also confirmed. A physician who listens and uses his fellow specialists BEFORE making a final decision about surgery is deeply appreciated by me - his patient. Dr. Grumet earned my respect and I recommend him as a uniquely gifted Orthopaedic Surgeon. Five STARS.
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Dr. Grumet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grumet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grumet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Grumet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grumet.
