Dr. Robert Hagberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Robert Hagberg, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They completed their residency with Mass Gen Hosp|Stanford U Sch Med
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 919, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (203) 576-6000
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Hagberg is a true professional. He took over an hour to review all my test results and the surgical repair necessary . Then encouraged me to get a second opinion. Which I did with the Mayo Clinic in Tochester, Mn. They confirmed everything that Dr Hagberg recommended. I then had the SAVR procedure a month ago with Dr Hagberg and I am healing up just fine. His PA Rose is also outstanding and she did the post op review and was so thorough and knowledgeable. You cannot go wrong with this team.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- Mass Gen Hosp|Stanford U Sch Med
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.