Dr. Robert Hansen, MD

Neurology
4.3 (72)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Hansen works at Rbh MD LLC in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rbh MD LLC
    6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 303, Norfolk, VA 23502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 461-3141

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 01, 2022
    I've only belonged to one other Pain center, and they couldn't compare. Dr. Hansen is an amazing doctor. He's compassionate, intuitive, and knows his stuff. ALL providers there amazing. No one, staff included will judge you. And that's very hard to find this day and age. I've never had one single problem. Just take into consideration... they are very busy so you will have to leave a message. Out of all the messages that I have left, they are on it in 2 hours or by the end of the day. They will not leave without calling you back first. It's also fast to become a member. Pay your concierge on time, and you belong to the best, most amazing group around.
    Amber — Aug 01, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1619969227
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • Bethesda Naval Hospital
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

