Dr. Robert Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Hansen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hansen works at
Locations
Rbh MD LLC6275 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 303, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-3141
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I've only belonged to one other Pain center, and they couldn't compare. Dr. Hansen is an amazing doctor. He's compassionate, intuitive, and knows his stuff. ALL providers there amazing. No one, staff included will judge you. And that's very hard to find this day and age. I've never had one single problem. Just take into consideration... they are very busy so you will have to leave a message. Out of all the messages that I have left, they are on it in 2 hours or by the end of the day. They will not leave without calling you back first. It's also fast to become a member. Pay your concierge on time, and you belong to the best, most amazing group around.
About Dr. Robert Hansen, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Mayo Clinic
- Bethesda Naval Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- University of Utah
- Neurology
