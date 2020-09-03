See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD

Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services

Dr. Hartwig works at Northwest Ohio Orthopedics in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Hartwig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Ohio Orthopedics
    6444 Monroe St Ste 1, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 885-2553

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255446845
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
    Residency
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Hartwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hartwig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hartwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hartwig works at Northwest Ohio Orthopedics in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hartwig’s profile.

    Dr. Hartwig has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Neuroplasty and Trigger Finger Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartwig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartwig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hartwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

