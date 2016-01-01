Dr. R Bruce Helmly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Helmly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. R Bruce Helmly, MD
Overview of Dr. R Bruce Helmly, MD
Dr. R Bruce Helmly, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cambridge, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.
Dr. Helmly works at
Dr. Helmly's Office Locations
Um Cmg - Neurology and Sleep Medicine At Cambridge400 Byrn St Apt B, Cambridge, MD 21613 Directions (410) 224-0448
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology500 Cadmus Ln Ste 207, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-5571
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. R Bruce Helmly, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174535454
Education & Certifications
- U Va
- U Va
- U Va
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Helmly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Helmly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Helmly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Helmly has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Helmly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Helmly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Helmly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helmly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helmly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.