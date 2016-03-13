Dr. Robert Hered, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hered is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hered, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Hered, MD
Dr. Robert Hered, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hered works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hered's Office Locations
-
1
Maitland Office790 Concourse Pkwy S Ste 200, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 767-6411
-
2
Metrowest Office1781 Park Center Dr Ste 220, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 398-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hered?
I can not recommend him enough! Excellent Pediatric opthalmologist. We drive 45 minutes out of our way just to see him. Understanding and patient. Sensitive and knowledgeable on the most up to date information.
About Dr. Robert Hered, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417968942
Education & Certifications
- University Pittsburgh School Med/Chldns
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- St Vincent Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hered has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hered accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hered has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hered works at
Dr. Hered has seen patients for Farsightedness, Esotropia and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hered on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hered speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hered. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hered.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hered, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hered appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.