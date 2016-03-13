Overview of Dr. Robert Hered, MD

Dr. Robert Hered, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hered works at Eye Physicians Central Florida in Maitland, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Farsightedness, Esotropia and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.