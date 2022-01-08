Dr. Robert Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- NC
- Winston Salem
- Dr. Robert Holmes, MD
Dr. Robert Holmes, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Holmes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.
Dr. Holmes works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont, PA1901 S Hawthorne Rd Ste 310, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (877) 826-0590
-
2
Salem Division1830 S Hawthorne Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-0463
-
3
Clemmons7126 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Directions (336) 448-2427
-
4
Salem Endoscopy Center875 Bethesda Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-0463
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Biliary Drainage
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Cold Sore
- View other providers who treat Colitis
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colon Disorders
- View other providers who treat Colon Polyp
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Copper Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Dilation
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impetigo
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Postnasal Drip
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Salmonella Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MedCost
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
Dr. Holmes was attentive and plays great music. Awesome bedside manner, all about information and my understanding of what was going on with procedure and the results.
About Dr. Robert Holmes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1306803234
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Hospital
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Kenyon College
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.