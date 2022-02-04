Dr. Robert Hoover, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Hoover, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Hoover, DPM
Dr. Robert Hoover, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hoover's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (407) 303-5204
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very polite, listens and makes sure all concerns are taken care of !
About Dr. Robert Hoover, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hoover has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hoover accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hoover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hoover has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoover on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hoover speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoover.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.