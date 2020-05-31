Overview of Dr. Robert Ingham, MD

Dr. Robert Ingham, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Michigan / Ann Arbor.



Dr. Ingham works at Ingham Neuroscience Group LLC in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.