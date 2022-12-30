Dr. Robert Kalb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kalb, MD
Dr. Robert Kalb, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Buffalo Medical Group PC325 Essjay Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 630-1000
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Timely, efficient, knowledgeable and kind. Dr. Kalb has been my dermatologist for over 20 years. That says it all!
About Dr. Robert Kalb, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1750348454
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- N Shore U Hosp/Meml Sln Ktt
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Dermatology
