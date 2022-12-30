Overview

Dr. Robert Kalb, MD is a Dermatologist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Kalb works at Buffalo Medical Group PC in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Melanoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.