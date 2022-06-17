Overview of Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD

Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Kaufmann works at Kaufmann Clinic in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Woodstock, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.