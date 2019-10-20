Overview of Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD

Dr. Robert Kaufmann, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc East and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Kaufmann works at Harry Rubash MD in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Carpal Tunnel Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.