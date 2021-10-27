Dr. Robert Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Kim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Tufts New England Medical Center and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Ashchi Heart & Vascular Center PA3900 University Blvd S Ste A, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 605-3636
Jacksonville - East Hodges14011 Beach Blvd Ste 220, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 420-6213
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Kim, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Korean
- 1912013947
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.